Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 09:12

Woman (90s) dies in Clare crash

A woman, aged in her 90s, has died in a single vehicle crash in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare
Woman (90s) dies in Clare crash

James Cox

A woman, aged in her 90s, has died in a single vehicle crash in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single car road traffic collision that occurred at Annagh, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, at approximately 12:30am this morning.

A woman in her 90s, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Cross-border services trade ‘considerably lower’ than trade in goods – report Cross-border services trade ‘considerably lower’ than trade in goods – report
High Court challenge against Midlands solar power generating facility High Court challenge against Midlands solar power generating facility
Storm Barra: Schools advised to shut, Covid test and vaccine centres will close Storm Barra: Schools advised to shut, Covid test and vaccine centres will close
Irexit leader campaigns against Covid certs in European Parliament

Irexit leader campaigns against Covid certs in European Parliament

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more