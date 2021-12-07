Live: Storm Barra - Flooding in Cork, power cuts

Digital Desk Staff

Ireland is braced for winds of more than 130km, as the country prepares for the impact of Storm Barra.

Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas will remain closed in Ireland on Tuesday, amid warnings that no part of the island will escape from the effects of the major storm.

Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned that disruption to travel, and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.

Gardaí have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary travel.

Cork, Kerry and Clare have been given a red warning, while an orange-level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.

A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

Cork flooding

John Donegan, senior engineer with Cork County Council warned motorists to stay off the roads, and if they are out - to avoid fallen trees and wires and NOT to drive through floodwaters.

Bantry has "fared poorly" with a surge of one metre leading to flooding of 20 to 25 properties when a culvert "surcharged". They had reports of one tree down so far.

In Cork city winds remained high and were the main concern. The advice remains for the public not to make unnecessary journeys and to stay indoors.

Parts of Father Mathew St now impassable for many vehicles #Cork #stormbarra pic.twitter.com/lxhtVl8Xq6 — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) December 7, 2021

Pembroke St in Cork is now also under some water but does not seem to have reached many businesses there #stormbarra pic.twitter.com/pRKUXXo2Z0 — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) December 7, 2021

Schools