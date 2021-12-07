Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 06:18

Ireland braces itself for Storm Barra as significant disruption expected

Met Éireann has warned that disruption to travel, and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding
Ireland braces itself for Storm Barra as significant disruption expected

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Ireland is braced for winds of more than 130km, as the country prepares for the impact of Storm Barra.

Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas will remain closed in Ireland on Tuesday, amid warnings that no part of the island will escape from the effects of the major storm.

Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned that disruption to travel, and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.

Gardaí have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary travel.

Cork, Kerry and Clare have been given a red warning, while an orange-level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.

A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

A UK Met Office yellow warning for Northern Ireland will remain in place from 6am on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

The Irish Coast Guard has urged the public to avoid any activities that could expose them to “unnecessary danger”.

Defence Force troops are on standby, alongside members of Civil Defence.

More in this section

Unvaccinated people getting into hospitality venues despite not having a Covid cert Unvaccinated people getting into hospitality venues despite not having a Covid cert
Storm Barra: Schools advised to shut, Covid test and vaccine centres will close Storm Barra: Schools advised to shut, Covid test and vaccine centres will close
SUV did not stop as it ran over Irish boxing champion, court told SUV did not stop as it ran over Irish boxing champion, court told
Irexit leader campaigns against Covid certs in European Parliament

Irexit leader campaigns against Covid certs in European Parliament

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more