Olivia Rodrigo announces Dublin and Cork dates on 2022 tour

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has announced Dublin and Cork dates on the European leg of her 2022 tour.

The tour, in support of her Grammy-nominated debut album Sour, begins in the US in April of next year and will stop at more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe.

The singer will perform at Live At The Marquee in Cork with special guest Baby Queen on June 29th, and at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 30th.

Sour was named the number one album of 2021 by Rolling Stone. Rodrigo's song “driver’s license” was the top streamed song of 2021 on Spotify worldwide, with over 1.1 billion streams, while single “good 4 u” also landed in the top five most streamed songs list.

Tickets for the tour are priced at €49.90 and go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie.