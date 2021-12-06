Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 13:51

Covid supports for hospitality sector to be reviewed following 'constructive' meeting

Groups including the Restaurants Association of Ireland and representatives from the hospitality and live entertainment industries were present at the meeting. 
Following a "constructive" meeting with industry representatives, the Government has agreed to review supports for hospitality sector.

As reported in The Irish Times, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, and Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin met with representatives of the sector on Monday.

Groups including the Restaurants Association of Ireland and representatives from the hospitality and live entertainment industries were present at the meeting.

In a statement issued after discussions had taken place, the Government said it recognised the “deep disappointment” of those working in the sectors following the announcement of new restrictions

“We recognise the challenges faced by the industry, especially in the lead up to Christmas. Support schemes were also discussed.

“The Ministers listened to the issues raised and will take account of what was discussed, ahead of the Government meeting tomorrow.”

According to Adrian Cummins of the Restaurant Association of Ireland, the main focus of the meeting was the use of the Covid Recovery Support Scheme (CRSS) for the sector.

Under the scheme, eligible businesses who can show large falls in turnover can apply to Revenue for a cash payment of up to €5,000 a week.

However, Mr Cummins highlighted how the current 50 per cent threshold to qualify for CRSS excluded the vast majority of hospitality businesses.

Mr Cummins said the Government has agreed to look at the criteria for the scheme and reconsider the €5,000 cap.

