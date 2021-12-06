Over 60% of people saw online content they considered to be untrue in 2021

New statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that over 60 per cent of Internet users saw online content which they considered to be untrue or doubtful in 2021.

Sources of doubtful content included online news sites or social media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter.

The new data comes following the publication of the CSO's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Household Survey.

Commenting on the findings, Maureen Delamere, CSO statistician, said: "In 2021, we are online more than ever, working from home and relying on technology and digital services.

"Our everyday lives are becoming far more digital, and we are exposed to a very large amount of information, some of which is true, some of which is clearly untrue and some of which requires further evaluation and investigation."

Some 65 per cent of Internet users aged 30 to 59 refused use of their personal data for advertising purposes, compared to 49 per cent of people aged 16-29 years.

Of those surveyed, nearly every six in 10 people restricted access to their geographical location in 2021 while less than four in 10 Internet users read privacy policy statements when providing personal information.

According to the CSO, 74 per cent of Internet users knew that cookies can be used to trace their online activity.

Meanwhile, just 40 per cent of people changed settings in their Internet browser to prevent or limit cookies.