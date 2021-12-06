Crisis management teams preparing for Storm Barra

James Cox

Crisis management teams will finalise plans today ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

Strong winds, storm surges and power outages are expected in parts of the west and south through tomorrow.

A Status Orange Wind Warning takes effect from 6am for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway, and is due to last 24 hours.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it's going to be quite serious.

Mr O'Reilly told Newstalk: "Unfortunately it's a bit of a perfect storm in terms of the timing, spring tides, strongest winds during the middle of the day, heavy rain as well. Those on the west and south west coast really need to avoid coastal areas. There is the likelihood of gusts of 130 miles per hour, but there may even be gusts in excess of 130 miles per hour along the coast."