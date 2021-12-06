Vicky Phelan makes 'more wonderful memories' attending gig of favourite band

Olivia Kelleher

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan who has stopped chemotherapy in order to make "memories" with her family has spoken of her joy in attending a gig by her favourite band "The Stunning" at the Royal Spa Hotel in Lisdoonvarna.

Ms Phelan told the "Vicky's Tribe" Facebook page that a fortnight ago she was delighted to be serenaded on the Late Late Show by the band.

She promised them she would be in the audience for their intimate gig in Co Clare on December 4th even if she had to attend "in a wheelchair."

"Well, I am delighted to tell you all that I made it to the gig and that I did NOT need a wheelchair. I had treatment on Monday and so, in this game of chicken with terminal cancer, you never know how you are going to be after treatment, so it makes it difficult to plan BUT making plans and having something to look forward to is SO important because it gets you out of the bed in the morning and gives your life purpose.

"And so, I really minded myself all week in order to be able to make it to Lisdoonvarna to listen to the lads from @thestunningband play songs that make me remember ME, the Vicky before cancer who loved nothing more than going out with her friends to listen to live music," she said.

"And so, a gang of us got together last night to forget about our worries and to get lost in music for two hours and WHAT a performance!"

She thanked the band for regaling the audience with the "stories behind the songs" and playing songs that often do not make it to festival set lists.

Ms Phelan also thanked hotel staff for providing her with a comfortable chair, cushions and even the offer of a room to lie down in should she need it.

Ms Phelan added that she had a lovely walk on Doughmore beach with friends the morning after the gig and thanked them for helping her to make "more wonderful memories."

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was given the all-clear after prolonged and intense treatment.

However, three years ago she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public with what had occurred, and her tremendous efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

Ms Phelan documented her journey in life in her award-winning best-selling book "Overcoming."