Public warned not to make unnecessary journeys during Storm Barra

Vivienne Clarke

Met Éireann has warned the public not to make unnecessary journeys on Tuesday and Wednesday when Storm Barra will hit Ireland.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann, told Newstalk Breakfast that the storm system is developing rapidly over the Atlantic at present and will hit Ireland’s western seaboard on Tuesday with strong gale force winds which will quickly extend across the country.

There will be heavy rain turning to sleet and snow on higher ground, she warned.

Met Éireann will meet with gardaí, local authorities and emergency services this morning to update the progress of the storm and provide advice on what precautionary measures should be taken.

“It will be a pretty horrid day”, added Ms Cusack who advised against cycling.

The high winds and heavy rain will continue throughout Wednesday, they will have moved on by Thursday.

On RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, senior meteorologist Liz Walsh warned that trees could be knocked down during the high winds. She also advised that outdoor street furniture should be taken in or tied down and cautioned that Christmas decorations could be damaged.

“Don’t make unnecessary journeys,” she added.

It is understood that local authorities have activated their Crisis Management Teams and Local Co-ordination Groups ahead of the storm.

Coastal flood defences are being put in place while the Road Safety Authority has warned that all road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions.