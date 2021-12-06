Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 07:09

People in their 50s to get booster jabs earlier than expected

The booster jabs will be initially administered by appointment at vaccine centres for people who have had their second dose in the last five months.
People in their 50s to get booster jabs earlier than expected

People in their 50s are expected to hear they will get their Covid-19 booster jab early under preparations being made by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

As reported in The Irish Times, the booster jabs will be initially administered by appointment at vaccine centres for people who have had their second dose in the last five months.

It is understood that the vaccines will then be made more widely available through walk-in clinics for people in their 50s, after a similar arrangement for those in their 60s.

Previously, the HSE’s lead for vaccinations, Damien McCallion, had raised the possibility of an earlier start date after a mid-December timeframe had been planned for the roll-out

“We expect to announce a date for those in the next week. We had said it will be around the middle of December, and we will certainly hold to that, if not earlier,” McCallion said.

Meanwhile, the HSE is waiting for guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on the roll-out of first vaccine doses to children aged between five and 11.

NIAC is also expected to announce whether the HSE should prioritise vaccines for children before moving on to booster doses for younger adult age groups.

 

More in this section

Defence Forces stand ready if hospitals are overrun by Omicron surge Defence Forces stand ready if hospitals are overrun by Omicron surge
Taoiseach says Nphet not being 'gagged' as Omicron situation still unclear Taoiseach says Nphet not being 'gagged' as Omicron situation still unclear
Stormont Assembly to debate ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland Stormont Assembly to debate ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland
Government could roll back restrictions if Omicron not as serious as expected

Government could roll back restrictions if Omicron not as serious as expected

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more