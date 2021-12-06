People in their 50s to get booster jabs earlier than expected

People in their 50s are expected to hear they will get their Covid-19 booster jab early under preparations being made by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

As reported in The Irish Times, the booster jabs will be initially administered by appointment at vaccine centres for people who have had their second dose in the last five months.

It is understood that the vaccines will then be made more widely available through walk-in clinics for people in their 50s, after a similar arrangement for those in their 60s.

Previously, the HSE’s lead for vaccinations, Damien McCallion, had raised the possibility of an earlier start date after a mid-December timeframe had been planned for the roll-out

“We expect to announce a date for those in the next week. We had said it will be around the middle of December, and we will certainly hold to that, if not earlier,” McCallion said.

Meanwhile, the HSE is waiting for guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on the roll-out of first vaccine doses to children aged between five and 11.

NIAC is also expected to announce whether the HSE should prioritise vaccines for children before moving on to booster doses for younger adult age groups.