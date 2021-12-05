Storm Barra: Orange wind warning in place for five counties on Tuesday

Digital Desk Staff

A top level crisis management team meeting has taken place ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team, conducted a virtual meeting today with Met Éireann, the OPW, and Local Authority Severe Weather Assessment Teams.

Met Éireann has issued a orange wind warning from 6am on Tuesday for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway.

They said high waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding

The key public safety messages are for people to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.

All road users should be aware of the hazardous traveling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken.

Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris.

As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their Local Authority.