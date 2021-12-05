Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 12:29

Met Éireann issues weather warning as Storm Barra to hit Ireland

Further weather warnings are expected to follow the current status yellow wind warning
Met Éireann issues weather warning as Storm Barra to hit Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning with Storm Barra expected to hit Ireland within 48 hours.

The storm, named on Sunday, is expected to impact the island on Tuesday and Wednesday with strong winds and heavy rain forecast.

The national forecaster said further weather warnings are expected to follow the current status yellow wind warning.

“Through Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, an Atlantic depression named Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland,” Met Éireann said.

“Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding. There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts.”

The wind warning for all of Ireland will take effect at 6am on Tuesday and remain in force until 6am on Wednesday. The UK Met Office has also issued a status yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

On Friday, Met Éireann meteorologists said “wintry precipitation” could fall on Tuesday night and Wednesday amid the wet and windy weather, potentially leading to travel disruptions.

As Storm Barra brings gales across much of Ireland during Tuesday, the winds will be accompanied by spells of heavy rain.

There is potential for some of the showers to fall as sleet or snow on high ground, as colder air wrapping around the depression centre is pulled over Ireland on Wednesday.

More in this section

Covid: 5,622 cases as Varadkar says ‘plan is working’ on falling hospitalisations Covid: 5,622 cases as Varadkar says ‘plan is working’ on falling hospitalisations
Teenager on push scooter seriously injured after collision with van in Dublin Teenager on push scooter seriously injured after collision with van in Dublin
Murderer tells victim's family he is sorry and cannot be forgiven Murderer tells victim's family he is sorry and cannot be forgiven
Nphet has ‘abandoned the science’ on Covid spread, claims professor

Nphet has ‘abandoned the science’ on Covid spread, claims professor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more