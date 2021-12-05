Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 10:32

Dublin’s oldest Christmas market returns to Henry Street today

42 traditional Christmas market stalls will offer festive fare on Henry Street and Mary Street
The oldest Christmas market in Dublin returns to the heart of the capital today.

42 traditional Christmas market stalls will offer festive fare on Henry Street and Mary Street from Sunday.

Dublin Deputy Lord Mayor, Joe Costello, said the market is a welcome splash of colour and festivity.

“It’s a great occasion because this is the oldest Christmas market in the city, and last year was a bit of a disaster because only a tiny number of traders were allowed to trade because of the Covid restrictions,” he said.

“Today we have 42 casual traders out, it’s fantastic, we have all that colour and all of the Christmas spirit and all the Christmas paraphernalia and the decorations and the bustle and the noise, all of that which makes the razzmatazz of Christmas.”

Mr Costello said each stall is evenly spaced apart on the street in light of Covid-19.

“Dublin City Council regulates the entire operation and Dublin City Council personnel are here all of the time,” he said.

“The stalls are stalls that belong to Dublin City Council and they bring them out every morning and they take them away every evening, so they allocate them in such locations and in such a manner to make sure they’re a safe distance from each other.”

