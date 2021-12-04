Gardaí seeking person with 'unexplained burn injuries' over Tallaght shooting

Gardaí investigating a shooting in Tallaght are seeking information on anyone who has sustained “unexplained burn injuries” in the past 24 hours.

A man aged in his 50s remains in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital, after he was shot at a home on the Cookstown Road of the Dublin suburb on Friday afternoon at approximately 12.10pm.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information in relation to the incident, particularly asking anyone who was on Cookstown Road yesterday between 11.45am and 12.15pm to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who knows of any person who sustained unexplained burn injuries in the past 24 hours to inform investigating gardaí,” a Garda statement said on Saturday afternoon.

Councillor Mick Duff urged local people to aid the investigation in any way that they can.

“Bullets are indiscriminate, this could have... ended up in a community tragedy, so it is shocking. The perpetrators of this didn’t give a hoot about the safety of anybody else, they were hell-bent on carrying out their criminality. I think it’s just appalling,” he told Newstalk radio.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a number of vehicles they believed were involved in the incident, including a small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght yesterday afternoon at approximately 12.15pm.

The other vehicles are a small, black car that was discovered partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later, and a small, silver hatchback car that may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole for up to 24 hours prior to the shooting incident.

Anyone who may have information in relation to these vehicles, or who has camera footage of these areas, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.