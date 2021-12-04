Dublin Flea Market to shut permanently

The Dublin Flea Market in Dublin city will close permanently at the end of the year.

The market at the Digital Hub on Thomas Street is being shut due to red tape and soaring rents in the capital, according to its organisers.

The market was formerly located in Newmarket Square between the Dublin Food Co-op and the Green Door Market.

"After lots of difficult and emotional discussions, we, the founders and organisers of the Dublin Flea Market, have come to the conclusion that we are not in a position to operate the Dublin Flea Market anymore. Therefore the Dublin Flea Market will officially cease operation at the end of 2021," a post on social media said.

"This was not a decision we made easily, in fact it was not a decision we feel like we had full control over. This decision was sired by the unfortunate red tape and rocketing rents of the ever difficult Dublin City, where cultural spaces are at an all time low and buildings are still being demolished to make way for more hotels and overpriced office blocks.

"The reality of the pandemic also played its part and the shift in focus and energy that brought many of us to exodus the constricting confines of the city walls."

The market's organisers said it had hosted "thousands of traders who travelled from all over Ireland and as far as the UK and France to trade with us."

"We believe that together we created one of the country’s best and most loved markets," they said.

"We know how much people miss the Flea. We know this because we are told constantly. And we know how much we miss it because our lives and Dublin are just not the same for us anymore.

"Although the Flea is closing we really hope that the new energy that is out there, in the new generations of young people, artists, creatives and communities can be seen and heard by the powers that be... Dublin City needs to wake up and realise it is essential to provide blank spaces for markets and experimental cultural use."