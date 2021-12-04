Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 10:11

Storm depression approaching Ireland with ‘wintry precipitation’ possible

Met Éireann said weather warnings will likely be issued on Sunday
A storm depression is approaching Ireland with “wintry precipitation” possible early next week, according to Met Éireann.

A spell of “wet and very windy” weather is forecast to impact the country on Tuesday December 7th and Wednesday December 8th.

Potential travel disruption and coastal flooding is expected during the spell of weather, while “wintry precipitation” on Tuesday night and Wednesday may lead to further travel disruptions.

Weather warnings will likely be issued on Sunday, the national forecaster said in a weather advisory issued ahead of the weekend.

Met Éireann meteorologists said the wet and windy weather forecast is due to a deepening Atlantic storm depression.

This depression will develop in the mid-Atlantic on Monday and track towards Ireland. The associated wind field will reach Ireland from Monday night, with the cyclone’s centre to approach Ireland’s west coast on Tuesday morning.

“The exact track and timing of the cyclone is not definite at this stage... the location and timing of the strongest gusts is not certain yet, but Atlantic coastal counties will likely experience the strongest winds during Tuesday,” Met Éireann said.

The cyclone is expected to bring gales across much of Ireland during Tuesday, with “damaging gusts” likely in some areas, and “storm force winds” possible at times on Tuesday.

The winds will be accompanied by a spell of heavy rain on Tuesday, followed by heavy showers. Showers will continue overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday.

There is potential for some of the showers to fall as sleet or snow on high ground, as colder air wrapping around the depression centre is pulled over Ireland on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said Saturday morning will be cold and blustery, with sunny spells and showers.

Showers will be most frequent in the west and north, with isolated thunderstorms and some wintry falls.

Highest temperatures will reach between just four and seven degrees.

