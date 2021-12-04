Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 08:35

Teenager on push scooter seriously injured after collision with van in Dublin

Gardaí in Crumlin are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Walkinstown Avenue
A teenage girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a van while she travelled on a push scooter in Dublin.

Gardaí in Crumlin are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision that occurred on Walkinstown Avenue, Dublin 12 on Wednesday evening shortly after 6pm.

The teenager was taken to the Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Hospital at Crumlin, where she continues to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident, a Garda statement said.

The scene of the collision was preserved at the time for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Anyone who was travelling along Walkinstown Avenue on Wednesday, December 1st between 5.45pm and 6.30pm is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone who has camera footage of Walkinstown Avenue at the time of the incident is also asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with their inquiries is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

