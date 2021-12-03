Nightclubs to shut and limits placed on home visits after ‘very stark’ health advice

Tomas Doherty

The Government has announced strict new limits on the hospitality sector and home visits as it moved to push down Covid infection rates after officials warned the new Omicron variant was likely to add to pressure on the health service.

"The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions... is just too high," Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in a televised address.

Mr Martin confirmed that all nightclubs will close between December 7th and January 9th, and restrictions in place during the summer will return for bars and restaurants.

This includes returning to table service only in hospitality, a maximum of six people allowed per table, no multiple table bookings and no mingling between tables.

Indoor capacity will be limited to 50 per cent for all cultural, entertainment and sporting events.

The Digital Covid Certificate will now be required for gyms and hotels.

Other measures include limiting private gatherings to three households.

Mr Martin said that the experience to date shows that if the Omicron variant is as transmissible as feared, it will be “impossible” to stop it coming into Ireland at a more serious level.

“The challenge we face is that while we have stabilised the surge of cases in the country the daily case numbers are still very high,” he said.

The chief medical officer and public health offiicals have been “exceptionally clear in their advice to Government,” he said, adding that the risk of proceeding without further restrictions is “just too high”.

“The protection of public health is the Government's primary responsibility and we will do whatever is needed to discharge that duty”. He added: “We will do whatever we need to do to safely steer our society and economy through this.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had met on Thursday to consider advice for the Government on the latest pandemic situation, at a time when Covid-19 case numbers have stabilised at a high level and further information on the Omicron variant is being awaited.

In a letter to the Government, Nphet said that the new variant could drive up cases during increased social activity over the Christmas period.

They said that higher levels of socialising combined with the impact of Omicron could pose a “very real but as yet unquantifiable risk” to the management of Covid over the coming weeks.

Health officials warned Ministers that this presents “serious challenges” in the weeks ahead, adding that it is “impossible” to quantify the level of risk and its impact.

A further 5,419 cases were confirmed in the Republic on Friday. Some 528 patients were in hospital with the disease on Friday morning, including 110 in intensive care units.