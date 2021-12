Gardaí arrested a man at Dublin Airport on Friday in relation to the murder of a man in Cork two years ago.

Francis Dunne was murdered on the Boreenmanna Road in Co Cork on December 28th, 2019.

Gardaí arrested a man of Romanian nationality, aged in his late 20s, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant shortly before 4pm this afternoon.

He is expected to appear before a special court sitting this evening.