Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 15:03

Man facing trial for knife murder dies on bail

Danut Scurtu, of Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, Co Kildare, was charged with the murder of Czech national Jan Procházka
Peter Doyle

A 35-year-old man who was facing trial for murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in the heart with a four-inch knife has died while out on bail.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Danut Scurtu, of Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, Co Kildare, had appeared before Naas District Court last July charged with the murder of Czech national Jan Procházka (36).

He was due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Friday to be given a trial date.

When his case was called, however, Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told that Scurtu had “passed away”.

No order was made by the judge and the case will now be struck from the record.

Scurtu had originally appeared in court charged with assault causing harm against Mr Procházka and possession of a knife following an altercation at Patrick Street, Newbridge, last April.

Garda Detective Paddy Regan told a special sitting of Naas District Court on April 8th that the knife used in the assault had pierced the victim’s heart and that Mr Procházka suffered two cardiac arrests on the way to hospital.

After gardaí said the defendant was a flight risk, Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail and remanded him in custody.

Scurtu later secured bail on April 20th after applying to the High Court.

Mr Procházka died two days after the assault and Scurtu was charged with his murder at Nass District Court on July 16th.

