Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 12:53

Remove British royal insignia from Irish post boxes, says Sinn Féin councillor

Cllr John Costelloe said Irish post boxes should reflect modern Irish life
Olivia Kelleher

Ireland should remove the British royal insignia which can still be seen on some post boxes, according to Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe.

In an interview on Newstalk Breakfast, the Limerick councillor said Irish post boxes should reflect modern Irish life.

"We are no longer under British rule and I don’t see why we should have to be reminded of Britain’s colonial past in our country and other countries," he said.

"I mean they (the post boxes) are our property. We have to move on. I don’t want to be reminded of Britain’s colonial past. A lot of people don’t."

Cllr Costelloe said he accepted that some of the post boxes are "works of art."

“I was involved in architecture for many years myself so I appreciate the value of them in terms of their aesthetic look etcetera, but let’s put our own stamp on them,” he said.

He said that Britain's queen Victoria, who is commemorated in some of the insignias, ruled Ireland during the darkest time of its history.

“Don’t forget, she is the queen who ruled us during the famine. A famine queen is what she is at the end of the day so I wouldn’t be glorifying her,” he said.

Cllr Costelloe refuted suggestions that removing the insignia would cause offence to British citizens who live in Ireland.

“Not at all, you wouldn’t see the Irish harp on a post office on Borough High Street or Islington High Street. So, I don’t think they would be offended at all. It is time we stood up.”

