Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 12:36

Appeal for information on 21st anniversary of Mayo woman’s disappearance

Sandra Collins, who disappeared when she was 28 years old, would have turned 50 this month
Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information on the eve of the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of Mayo woman Sandra Collins.

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Collins was on the night of Monday December 4th, 2000 at approximately 11pm, at the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala in Co Mayo.

The search for her has continued over the past 21 years and the investigation into her disappearance on December 4th, 2000 remains active.

Sandra Collins, who disappeared when she was 28 years old, would have turned 50 this month. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

“An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family and are renewing their appeal for information and are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel relevant to this investigation to make contact with them," a Garda statement said.

"Sandra would have turned 50 this month and her family and An Garda Síochána are encouraging anyone who might have information which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time to come forward.

"Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda station on 096-20560, any Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250 025.

"Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity."

