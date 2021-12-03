Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 12:22

Russell Crowe gives Irish charity appeal a boost with donation

Hollywood star Russell Crowe made the donation after an appeal made by RTÉ presenter Rick O'Shea.
Olivia Kelleher

Ireland's biggest book club, which has over 20,000 members, has received a €5000 donation for their charity appeal from actor Russell Crowe after they jokingly tweeted that they could do with an influx of donations from the "super rich".

RTÉ broadcaster Rick O'Shea, who runs the online club, said he tweeted the appeal to the super wealthy after the fund reached €15,000.

"I quite jokingly tweeted today after the Xmas appeal for the DSPCA and the Peter McVerry Trust reached €15,000 that we were halfway there and that if any super rich followers of mine fancied topping that up, so I could stop yammering on about this between now and Christmas that would be great.

"I have no words. Really. Thank you kind wonderful man Russell Crowe.

"We went from 15 to 20K in one single donation. I now owe him all the pints. Every little donation helps, next stop the big ones. Next stop 25 grand."

Rick says that he is overwhelmed at the tremendous response to his appeal.

"Over the last three years we have raised €115,429.71 for incredibly worthy causes.This year our proceeds are being split equally between two charities we have raised funds for before, but who need our help this year more than ever.

The DSPCA exist uniquely to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome sick, injured and cruelly treated animals. Through their education services, they impact over 150,000 people each year and focus on promoting kindness and empathy towards animals.

The Peter McVerry Trust is a national housing and homeless charity committed to reducing homelessness and the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage.

"The DSPCA and Peter McVerry Trust are amazingly hard working organisations who rely on the help of people like us to keep doing what they do," O'Shea said

Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/rickosheabookclub

Donations close on the 3rd of January 2022.

