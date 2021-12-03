HSE attempting to ramp up capacity to meet demands for booster vaccine

Olivia Kelleher

The HSE is working to ramp up capacity to meet the demand for booster vaccines according to Margaret McQuillan, the HSE Covid lead for South Dublin, Kildare and West Wicklow.

The HSE previously apologised to hundreds of people who waited for hours to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Dublin last weekend.

The Citywest vaccination centre in West Dublin was unable to handle the volume of people who presented for the booster jab last Saturday and huge queues formed. Delays were also reported in Cork City.

The HSE is continuing to schedule appointments and walk ins for healthcare workers and the 60-69 age group.

Ms McQuillan said that between 10am and noon on Friday the 60-69 age group can walk in to clinics in Punchestown, Co Kildare for their boosters.

Ms McQuillan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that they are now "ramping up" to meet demand. However, she admits hiring staff is a challenge.

"So we have twenty booths. We can go up to 25 booths. So very soon our target will go up to 9,000 a week from the 6th of December. We are scaling up our staffing to match that," Ms McQuillan said.

"We have a number of people working on recruitment, and we hire through a number of agencies. We hire through word of mouth.

"We are trying not to pull from the health service because all parts of the health service need to stay working in order to facilitate people to remain healthy and to facilitate those who are sick to get better," she added.

"All sides are trying to ramp back up in their numbers and all of us are facing the same challenges.

"People are working very hard to get additional people on board. We are doing well but need additional people."

Information on walk in clinics can be obtained at https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/