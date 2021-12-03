Further Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas to be considered

Further Covid-19 restrictions for the Christmas period are expected to be discussed by the Government on Friday.

As reported in The Irish Times, reduced capacity in pubs and indoor hospitality, as well as limits on the number of households that can mix are all likely to be considered.

On Thursday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met to make the further recommendations to Government following the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

It is understood that, if approved by Cabinet, people may be asked to restrict the number of households they mix with over Christmas with three households permitted to visit a fourth.

Limits on indoor hospitality, including a limit on the size of groups in pubs and restaurants, is also likely to be considered by Government.

Furthermore, the use of Covid certs for allowing entry into a wider range of settings is also understood to be among the measures being discussed.

According to The Irish Times, a number of sources have said that due to the potential of the new Omicron variant spreading quickly, it would be difficult for the Government not to impose any recommendations from Nphet.

Breakthrough infections

Consideration around further restrictions comes as the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, warned that there will “probably” be breakthrough infections among people who receive Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

However, Dr Henry said so far there were no breakthrough infections among the population who received a booster dose, but future cases are likely.

“The greater number of cases out there in the community, the greater amount of community transmission, the greater the likelihood is that you will see breakthrough infection.”

His comments follow reports from Israel that two triple-vaccinated doctors had been infected with the Omicron variant and had shown mild symptoms of the disease.