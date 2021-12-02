Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 20:05

Vaccination programme passes 90% landmark in North

In total, more than three million jabs have been delivered since the programme began just under a year ago.
Vaccination programme passes 90% landmark in North

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Nine out of 10 adults in Northern Ireland have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, the North's Department of Health has said.

In total, 3,068,005 jabs have been delivered since the vaccination programme began just under a year ago.

In addition, the number of booster jabs given out has passed the 400,000 mark.

The North's Health Minister Robin Swann said: “A vaccination rollout of this magnitude would be impressive at any time.

“To achieve it during the worst crisis in our health service’s history is nothing short of remarkable.

“Despite the grim pressures right across the health and social care system and the fact that staff are exhausted, all the stops are still being pulled out to deliver boosters as quickly as possible.

“I would encourage people to come forward for their boosters when they are eligible, and to be patient if it’s not yet their turn.”

The minister added: “I very much welcome the landmark of 90% for people 18 and over receiving at least one jab.

“It has been a long road, but maintaining our work to reach unvaccinated people has been crucially important.

“With trust hubs and community pharmacies continuing to offer first and second doses, we can push up the take-up rate even further.

“Given the continued high prevalence of Covid-19 in our community, it is essential that we maintain momentum in the booster and wider vaccination programme.

“This is the single best thing we can do to support our health service.”

Northern Ireland organ donation
Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann hailed the vaccine programme landmark as remarkable (Liam McBurney/PA)

This weekend, 50 community pharmacies across Northern Ireland are hosting clinics to give the booster vaccination.

These will involve both walk-in clinics and vaccinations by appointment.

This will be in addition to the network of health trust hubs, trust walk-in clinics, pharmacies and GPs.

In line with current criteria, boosters are being offered to people aged 50 and over who had their second dose at least three months ago, and to 40- to 49-year-olds who had their second dose at least six months ago.

This weekend’s pharmacy clinics will offer first and second doses as well as boosters.

More in this section

Woman in court over money laundering told to make arrangements for children Woman in court over money laundering told to make arrangements for children
Ventilation expert surprised the State is 'taking advice from elsewhere' Ventilation expert surprised the State is 'taking advice from elsewhere'
Residents against Tyrone gold mine take protest to London Residents against Tyrone gold mine take protest to London
UK ‘optimistic’ on Northern Ireland Protocol deal despite blow to December target

UK ‘optimistic’ on Northern Ireland Protocol deal despite blow to December target

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more