Covid hotspots: How many cases are there in your local area?

Tomas Doherty

Covid infection levels remain high in Ireland as health officials consider if new restrictions are needed to curb the disease.

According to the latest official figures, Donaghmede in north Dublin is the most Covid-infected part of the Republic.

The local electoral area reported 2,186 cases per 100,000 people, equivalent to almost one in 45 people testing positive over the latest two-week period.

Neighbouring areas in Dublin and Meath have seen the highest 14-day case rates over recent weeks, with Rush-Lusk (2,053 per 100,000), Swords (1,921), Ongar (1,909) and Laytown Bettystown (1,811) all among the most infected areas of the country.

The worst affected areas in the North are in counties Derry and Antrim. The BT45 postcode, which covers Magherafelt in Co Derry, has the highest on the island at 2,233 cases per 100,000.

Postcodes covering Maghera and Antrim/Randalstown have infection rates above 2,000 per 100,000.

Mullingar, Co Westmeath (2,107), Portlaw-Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford (2,056) and Cork City North West (2,038) are also reporting rates over 2,000.

The figures are based on the number of new cases in the Republic’s 166 local electoral areas and the North's 80 postcode areas over the most recent two-week period.

The area with the lowest rate of infection on the island is Newcastle, Co Down, with the BT33 postcode recording a 14-day incidence of 519 per 100,000.

Other places with relatively low virus levels are Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim (573), Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone (622) and Adare-Rathkeale (646).

Nphet meeting

The updated figures come as a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team takes place, where the latest Covid situation facing Ireland will be discussed.

With only weeks to go until Christmas, health officials are meeting to debate whether any new measures are needed to curb the spread of Covid.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there will be “challenges” in the coming weeks, as efforts to reduce the number of infections step up.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Mr Martin said the restrictions brought in two weeks ago and the “call to arms” to reduce social contacts and work from home has helped stabilise cases.

Ministers have sounded a note of cautious optimism in recent days that infection rates have stabilised, despite the identification of the new Omicron variant in Ireland on Wednesday.

The Taoiseach said the country has stabilised the Delta wave and its impact on hospitals and intensive care units.

According to the latest figures, 117 patients with Covid-19 remain in intensive care in the Republic.