Ventilation expert surprised the State is 'taking advice from elsewhere'

Vivienne Clarke

The chair of the expert group on ventilation has expressed surprise that the State was "now taking advice from elsewhere" in relation to ventilation and filtration.

"It does seem a bit odd," Professor John Wenger told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

"Our group was appointed to report on ventilation measures," he added. It now seemed odd that “all of a sudden” the State was taking advice from elsewhere.

Ventilation was a priority and when it was not possible then other measures (such as filtration) needed to be looked at, he said.

"HEPA filters are great interim solutions because they help to remove the virus from the air," explained Professor Wenger.

According to the ventilation expert, the HEPA filters were the size of a suitcase and could be easily purchased.

“You can put them in a room, and they help remove the virus from the air.”

The filters are a basic device to clean the air, they are a high efficiency filter, which works by sucking in air, cleaning it, and then pushing out clean air into a room, he said.

Contrary to what Professor Philip Nolan had said, the filter could cleanse all the air in the room, not just the area around the filter, it might take longer, Professor Wenger acknowledged, “but it will still do it”.

According to Professor Wenger, HEPA filters would work well in any situation where ventilation was an issue such as classrooms which were high risk areas.