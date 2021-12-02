Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 13:40

Gardaí and the DSPCA seize 38 dogs in Dublin

During the search, 38 dogs and puppies were found in what has been described as "inhumane living conditions".
Gardaí from Tallaght Garda Station and the DSPCA seized 38 dogs following searches of two apartments in Citywest.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing. Photo: Garda Press Office

The seizure was part of a multi-agency operation by gardaí, the DSPCA and South Dublin County Council's dog warden.

Other animals recovered from the premises included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede. All animals found at the apartment have been taken to the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.

According to gardaí, no arrests have been made, however, investigations are ongoing.

