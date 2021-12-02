Construction output up 7.5% but still remains lower than pre-pandemic levels

The volume of construction increased by 7.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, however, output still remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.

According to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office, (CSO) production volume in the third quarter of 2021 was down 9.8 per cent on the same period in 2019.

Data from the CSO shows that both residential and non-residential construction remained below 2019 levels. However, civil engineering increased by 6.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2019 figures.

The residential sector showed the largest quarterly increase with a rise of 23.9 per cent in the seasonally adjusted volume index. Meanwhile, non-residential construction increased by 5.8 per cent. The civil engineering sector increased by 4.7 per cent.

Annually, the civil engineering sector saw a volume increase of 20.6 per cent in the seasonally adjusted index.

This was a significantly bigger increase compared to the residential sector which recorded a 7.7 rise, and the non-residential sector which decreased by 6.5 per cent.

Overall, the seasonally adjusted value index for construction increased by 5.4 per cent on a quarterly basis, while a 6 per cent increase was recorded on an annual basis.