Planning application submitted for €150m gas fired power station in Dublin

A planning application for a gas fired power station in Dublin has been submitted to Fingal County Council.

The power station, proposed by Kilshane Energy Ltd (KEL), is estimated to cost in excess of €150 million.

According to Kilshane Energy, the power station will generate enough electricity to power over 500,000 homes and businesses.

Stuart Draffin, director of Kilshane Energy, said the gas fired power station will act as a backup for renewable energy sources.

“We are pleased to have brought our objective to develop a power station at Huntstown to the planning stage with Fingal County Council, Mr Draffin said.

“The timing of our application coincides with this week’s policy statement on security of electricity supply, issued by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Mr Eamon Ryan, in response to the potential supply issues facing the country.

“We note a key part of the proposal is the addition of gas-powered electricity generation stations.

“Kilshane is working towards having its project operational to meet the objectives of the Government,” he added.

“In terms of continuity and security of supply, the gas-fired power plants will act as back-up for renewable energy sources, and although powered by fossil fuels, they emit significantly less greenhouse gases than other fossil fuel plants.

“Our application for planning includes the provision for dual fuel capability and to be emergency start ready,” he said.

It is expected that, if approved, the power station will take up to 18 months to construct on lands owned by the company.