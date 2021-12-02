Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 08:33

One woman killed and three injured in Kilkenny road collision

The two-vehicle collision occurred at Gaulstown in Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.
Muireann Duffy

A woman has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny.

The crash occurred on the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore on Wednesday at approximately 6.30pm.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three further women, two aged in the 20s and one in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The road remains closed following the two-vehicle collision while a forensic examination is conducted. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the N25 at Glenmore between 6.15pm-6.40pm on Wednesday evening are asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056-775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

