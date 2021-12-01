Expert urges planners to approve ‘simple’ Conor McGregor house extension

Gordon Deegan

The house extension plan by MMA star Conor McGregor has a “simple” design and complements the existing home at the site.

That is according to Mr McGregor’s planning expert, Kevin Hughes, who has urged Kildare County Council to give the green light to the proposal.

Mr Hughes was formally responding to claims by the council that the proposed extension is “inappropriate” on the 5.8 acre site located 1km from the village of Straffan.

The council also claimed that the proposal is contrary to the provisions of the Kildare County Development Plan in terms of rural design and extension development.

Council planners in October told Mr McGregor that the proposal is inappropriate “by virtue of its proposed length, scale and massing” and sought additional information on the proposal.

However, Mr Hughes has told the council that the scale and design of the proposed extension does not detract from the existing dwelling on a site which is bounded on one side by the River Liffey.

Simple and proportionate

Requesting that planning permission be granted for the extension, Mr Hughes told the council that the proposed extension will result in a home that is simple in form, of excellent proportion and is at a scale which responds to the size of the site.

In a comprehensive response to planners, Mr Hughes said the extension, which may be considered large in scale, “is sensitive to the dwelling and its surrounds”.

Mr Hughes contended that the proposal “improves the quality of the structure while also improving the amenity to its occupants”.

The planning consultant argued that the scale and design of the proposal does not detract from the existing dwelling nor is there any negative impact on the landscape.

The submission continued: “While large in scale, the proposal is a suitable intervention to the dwelling and accords with the requirements as set out in the development plan”.

Mr Hughes also argued that the proposal will complement the house and garden, will not result in undue overlooking of surrounding dwellings and will not result in over-shadowing.

He said the proposal does not ‘erode’ the existing amenities of the area.

Mr Hughes said the proposal will result in a more uniform dwelling which will meet the needs of the occupants whilst also allowing for change in response to future requirements.

The submission said the design of the extension “is simple and complements the existing building, improving the visual impact to a high degree”.

No objections

No third party objections have been lodged against the planned extension for the Paddocks home at Castledillon close to the K Club.

Planning files at Kildare County Council show Mr McGregor’s partner, Deirdre “Dee” Devlin, gave his personal assistant consent to seek planning permission on their behalf for works on their home in Castledillon.

The MMA fighter acquired the property in a €3 million deal in July 2019 from Albert Reynolds, jnr, the son of the former taoiseach.

The planning application submitted to Kildare County Council on behalf of Mr McGregor and his partner outlines the planned significant alterations and additions to the house’s current configuration.

The proposed works include the demolition of the existing detached garage and the construction of a part-single, part-one-and-a-half-storey extension to the front, side and rear of the property.

Mr McGregor is also seeking to relocate the house’s tennis court and to build a partially sunken basement under it that would contain a car park and gym.

A decision is due to be made on the application later this month.