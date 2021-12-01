Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 17:06

Warmest autumn on record for Northern Ireland

The UK Met Office has released mean temperature figures for the period covering September, October and November.
Warmest autumn on record for Northern Ireland

By Laura Parnaby, PA

Northern Ireland enjoyed its warmest autumn on record this year, according to provisional figures from the UK Met Office.

Over September, October and November, the mean temperature in the North was 10.95 degrees Celsius, forecasters said.

England had its fourth-warmest autumn since records began in 1884, with a mean temperature of 11.64 degrees.

Meanwhile, Scotland experienced the third-warmest with an average temperature of 9.48 degrees, while Wales also saw the third-warmest at 11.18 degrees.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the UK's National Climate Information Centre, described November as a markedly “mild and dry month” for all areas except the far north west.

He said: “Although many will remember November for the impacts of Storm Arwen, particularly in the North East, the month as a whole has been fairly dry in many areas, with slightly above average temperatures for the period as well.

Autumn weather Oct 25th 2021
Children play in the autumn leaves in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

“A mild and dry month are the main takeaways from November 2021, with the exception of the far north west, which had above average rainfall.”

For Northern Ireland, the unusually warm autumn followed the region’s third-warmest summer on record, during which a new maximum temperature was set.

The record was broken when the mercury hit 31.3 degrees at Castlederg in Co Tyrone during July.

More in this section

Housing Finance Agency chief open to expanding retrofitting funding Housing Finance Agency chief open to expanding retrofitting funding
‘Lonely’ Swedish tourist convicted of indecent offence in Co Clare ‘Lonely’ Swedish tourist convicted of indecent offence in Co Clare
Girl who suffered brain damage after car collided with her sues driver Girl who suffered brain damage after car collided with her sues driver
Panto producers promise ‘exemplary safety measures’ at events nationwide

Panto producers promise ‘exemplary safety measures’ at events nationwide

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more