Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 11:44

Hiqa finds non-compliance at a number of HSE centres for people with disabilities

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has published 29 inspection reports on designated centres for people with disabilities.
Non-compliance with the regulations and standards was found by inspectors during 12 inspections of designated centres for people with disabilities.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has published 29 inspection reports, detailing inspection findings.

According to Hiqa, of the 29 inspections, inspectors found a good level of compliance with regulations and standards in 17 centres. However, 12 were found to have non-compliance with regulations.

Of those found to be non-compliant, seven were HSE operated centres. Hiqa said in one HSE centre, an urgent action was issued to the provider due to non-compliance with fire precaution standards, which included containment and extinguishing of a fire.

In other HSE centres, non-complaince with regulations was found across a number of areas such as registration, governance and management issues. Inspectors also found breaches with staffing, general welfare and development of residents, upkeep of the premises and fire precautions.

One centre operated by Nua Healthcare Services Limited was found to need improvements in the areas of staffing, governance, notifications, general welfare and development, food and nutrition, infection control, residents’ rights and protection.

However, there were several centres where inspectors found a good level of compliance with regulations and standards.

At one HSE centre in Sligo, residents spoke about how they were supported to participate in activities they enjoyed both at home and in the community.

"Residents were also actively involved in the day-to-day running of the centre such as making decisions about weekly menus and undertaking household chores," Hiqa said in a statement.

At a centre operated by Nua Healthcare Services Limited in Laois, Hiqa reported that a resident had recently got a new puppy which they enjoyed caring for.

"Residents also took pride in showing the centre’s garden where they planted flowers and vegetables, with one resident telling inspectors about gardening and catering work experience they had done."

Good compliance was found at 17 different centres operated by the HSE, Kerry Parents and Friends Association, Muiríosa Foundation, Nua Healthcare Services Limited, Praxis Care, RehabCare, and Saint Patrick’s Centre Kilkenny.

