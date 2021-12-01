An Post moves to eliminate gender pay gap

An post has marked the reduction of their gender pay gap from 3.7 per cent to zero per cent over the last two years.

According to the postal service, it is the first major company in Ireland to report a zero per cent gender pay gap.

An Post's work to reduce the pay gap to zero per cent is significant compared to the 11.3 per cent gender pay gap across Ireland.

The company has said it aims to retain the pay gap in a range between +/- 3 per cent in the coming years.

Through research, An Post identified fewer females being in the An Post Management Group and the legacy of females staying on the pay scale instead of transferring to the An Post Performance-related Pay scheme as contributing factors the pay gap.

However, the company said it is actively working on reducing these gaps.

Currently, the organisation has reached a 50:50 level of representation on their management board, 45:55 representation on their graduate programme, 39:61 in their process area managers.

The company has said it is now focused on increasing the number of female operatives which stands at 13 per cent.

A new campaign to recruit female postal staff will be launched soon to encourage more applications from women.

'At the vanguard'

Speaking about An Post's success in guaranteeing equal pay, Táiniste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar congratulated the company for showing leadership.

“An Post is at the vanguard of efforts to eliminate the gender pay gap in workplaces. In the space of two years the company has brought the gap to zero,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I congratulate An Post on showing leadership and ambition. The gender pay gap in society is unjustified and unfair and needs to be closed in every workplace.

“Many other companies are striving to set a similar example and I urge them to proceed as quickly as possible,” he added.

“The Gender Pay Gap Act initiated by the last Government and enacted by this Oireachtas will be a catalyst for more companies to achieve what An Post has achieved.”