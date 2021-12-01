Education Minister defends ‘diktat’ on mask-wearing in schools

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Education Minister has been forced to defend new rules on mask-wearing for primary school children, during an angry exchange in the Dáil.

Norma Foley also said there will be some “latitude” in the coming days, as schools start to deal with the new requirements.

She faced questions from Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin in the Dáil on Wednesday morning, hours after the Government asked schools to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport.

Education Minister Norma Foley said there will be some ‘latitude’ as schools start to deal with the new requirements (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Ó Ríordáin blasted Ms Foley for what he labelled a lack of leadership that he said has left school principals scrambling to prepare for a new “overnight diktat”.

“I think it’s fair to say that school communities around Ireland are this morning grappling with another chaotic management of messaging and leadership from your department,” he told her.

He said the Government and health officials have insisted that “schools are safe”, only for new advice to be suddenly issued on mask-wearing.

“We get an overnight diktat from the Department of Education delivered with all the subtlety, compassion, of a gas bill.

“And this morning principals have to police the mask-wearing of nine-year-olds and up, third class and up, without any sense of what the legal implications are if a parent was to refuse, with no sense of a lead-in period, and with an absolute absence of commentary, guidance or leadership from yourself.”

“All we needed last night was some kind of video message or some kind of a communication from the political leader of education in Ireland to say we know this is a change, we know this is difficult.”

Instead, he said, schools and parents received a “classic, soulless communication” from the department.

Schools have been asked to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Under the new rules, exemptions will be made for children with breathing difficulties or other relevant medical conditions, those unable to remove face coverings without assistance, or those with special needs who may feel uncomfortable wearing face coverings.

“Schools will be best placed to identify those children whose complex needs are such that the wearing of face coverings may not be possible for them, and to discuss this with parents as required,” guidelines issued by the Department of Education on Tuesday night said.

“In such circumstances a school may not require medical certification to provide an exemption to the wearing of face coverings.”

However, the guidelines say that, in other circumstances, staff and pupils who do not wear masks and do not have a valid medical certificate “will be refused entry to the school”.

In the Dáil on Wednesday morning, Ms Foley said her department is following the public health advice and thanked schools and principals again for their work during the pandemic.

She said the measure will be reviewed in February 2022.

“Schools have been provided with guidance and with information for parents and children,” she told the Dáil.

“It is expected that schools as usual will take a practical approach over the next day or two, as has been communicated, in order to communicate the new measures to parents and ensure parents have the opportunity to provide masks to children.

“I’m very conscious that the decision was taken yesterday, but schools have been given the latitude over the next number of days to engage with parents, to engage with students in relation to the wearing of face masks.”

Labour TD Aodhan Ó Ríordáin said schools had been given just 16 hours to prepare for the new rules (Aoife Moore/PA)

That response was rebuked by Mr Ó Ríordáin , who said schools had been given just 16 hours to prepare for the new rules.

“You can’t stand here and tell us when it’s a public health measure and sure that that’s just the way it goes,” he said.

“It’s a practical approach over the next day or two. What kind of leadership is that? What kind of certainty is that?” he asked.

“What happens if somebody comes to the school gates, flatly refuses for the child to have a mask? What does the principal do then? Do you know?”

The Labour TD urged the minister: “Take the opportunity, show some leadership, give some guidance to schools and school communities and actually give some guidance to principals who are doing their best to deal with anxious children who you, I have to submit, have let down in this regard because what they needed last night was a voice of compassion and care and leadership from the political face of education in Ireland.”

Ms Foley said schools can take a “flexible” approach in the coming days.

“We are asking parents to co-operate, as they have done magnificently up to this point, and I have no doubt that they will do so going forward.

“It is operating seamlessly at second level. This is the mirror reflection of a measure that is regarded by public health as a public health measure.”