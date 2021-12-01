Christmas street food market opens in Cork city

Digital Desk Staff

Harley StrEAT Food Market has launched its festive menu with food trucks, which are located next to the Metropole Hotel in Cork city, open every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 8pm throughout December.

On offer will be mince pies with brandy cream, Christmas pudding with custard, French toast roll-ups with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

The menu will also include a selection of drinks such as a Rebel Hot Chocolate, Gingerbread and Biscoff Lattes, Mulled Wine, Hot Whiskey and Hot Port.

Taco Rebel will offer a Christmas Taco on offer with crispy shredded turkey strips, stuffing, crispy bacon bits, cranberry mayo and spring onion.

The vibrant new street food offering opened earlier this year in the heart of Cork’s Victorian Quarter. Harley’s StrEAT Market is located next to The Metropole Hotel and features food and drinks made with locally sourced ingredients.

Outdoor seating is available on Harley Street which has views of the Lee and is home to one of the Ardú Street Art Project murals.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth says: “We are very excited to see Christmas has come to Harley’s StrEAT Market with so much on offer. This is a wonderful addition to the Victorian Quarter in Cork and there is plenty of space on Harley Street to savour local produce by the Lee. So if you want to experience some of the most delicious food and drink on offer in Cork do pop down to check out the market.”