Gardaí launch operation to minimise Christmas traffic in Dublin city

James Cox

A Garda operation to keep public transport moving and minimise traffic disruption in Dublin city ahead of Christmas begins this morning.

There will be high visibility and enforcement activity as part of operation 'Open City', that will run until Christmas Eve.

People are being asked to familiarise themselves with the changes that have been made to road layouts to accommodate cycle lanes and outdoor dining in recent months.

While anyone out socialising is reminded to leave the car at home.

This plan has been developed after consultation between An Garda Síochána and external stakeholders including the four local authorities in the Dublin region, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority.

Chief Superintendent John Gordon, Roads Policing Division, Dublin Castle said: "Over the course of the past year, there have been significant changes to street layouts in the Dublin city-centre to accommodate improved cycling infrastructure and to facilitate outdoor dining. Accordingly, we’re asking people who plan on coming into the city over the holiday period to familiarise themselves with the changes, to plan their journeys in advance and to use public transport where possible.

"Mandatory intoxicant checkpoints will also feature strongly as part of our Christmas and New Year enforcement operations and we are reminding motorists who may be out socialising over the holiday period to leave the car at home and not to risk taking it out too early the next day as you could still be over the legal limit to drive.”

Operation Open City commenced in Dublin at 7am this morning and runs until 7pm on Friday, December 24th.