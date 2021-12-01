Pupils from third class upwards must wear face masks from today

James Cox

Children in third class and above have to wear masks in school from today onwards.

New Department of Education guidelines state a medical cert is required for an exemption, and those without evidence will be refused entry.

The Government is also calling for less indoor socialising among under-12s for the next two weeks, after a sharp increase in Covid cases.

There were over 18,200 cases among under-18s in the fortnight to Sunday - compared to just over 13,700 in the previous two weeks.

The new guidelines are not set out in law, so children will not be committing an offence by not wearing a mask. However, like the public health guidelines for masks in secondary schools, primary schools are being instructed to enforce them.

The rules, which come into effect on Wednesday, come after the Government accepted National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advice on pupils from third class upwards wearing face masks.

Children aged nine-plus will also be required to wear face masks on public transport, in retail and other indoor public settings. This was already in place for children aged 13 and over.

The measure has been brought in on a temporary basis and will be reviewed in February 2022.

Exemptions, which require a medical cert, include the following: