Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 07:07

Pupils from third class upwards must wear face masks from today

Children in third class and above have to wear masks in school from today onwards
Pupils from third class upwards must wear face masks from today

James Cox

Children in third class and above have to wear masks in school from today onwards.

New Department of Education guidelines state a medical cert is required for an exemption, and those without evidence will be refused entry.

The Government is also calling for less indoor socialising among under-12s for the next two weeks, after a sharp increase in Covid cases.

There were over 18,200 cases among under-18s in the fortnight to Sunday - compared to just over 13,700 in the previous two weeks.

The new guidelines are not set out in law, so children will not be committing an offence by not wearing a mask. However, like the public health guidelines for masks in secondary schools, primary schools are being instructed to enforce them.

The rules, which come into effect on Wednesday, come after the Government accepted National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advice on pupils from third class upwards wearing face masks.

Children aged nine-plus will also be required to wear face masks on public transport, in retail and other indoor public settings. This was already in place for children aged 13 and over.

The measure has been brought in on a temporary basis and will be reviewed in February 2022.

Exemptions, which require a medical cert, include the following:

  • Any pupil with difficulty breathing or other relevant medical conditions.
  • Any pupil who is unable to remove the cloth face covering or visor without assistance.
  • Any pupil who has special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the cloth face covering or visor, for example, pupils with intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, sensory concerns or tactile sensitivity.

 

More in this section

Man challenges new personal injuries guidelines at the High Court Man challenges new personal injuries guidelines at the High Court
Motorists warned of weather unpredictability as cold conditions are forecast Motorists warned of weather unpredictability as cold conditions are forecast
Correlation between traffic air pollution and stroke admissions in Ireland Correlation between traffic air pollution and stroke admissions in Ireland
British government intends to introduce ban on Troubles prosecutions ‘imminently’, Sinn Féin warns

British government intends to introduce ban on Troubles prosecutions ‘imminently’, Sinn Féin warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more