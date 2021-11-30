Man who claims he was exposed to noxious chemical at Intel plant settles action

A man who claimed he was exposed to a toxic and noxious chemical while working on a refurbishment job at the Intel Ireland plant has settled a High Court action.

Seven years after the alleged exposure, the prognosis for 71-year-old John Matthews who suffers from shortness of breath is chronic, his counsel Barney Quirke SC had told the High Court at the opening of the case.

The claims related to the refurbishment of a clean room where microchips are manufactured at the Intel plant and the pouring of a chemical sealant known as Penatron/ASTC 3003c.

The case of John Matthews was a test case for as many as 10 other actions being taken in the High Court in relation to alleged exposure. It is understood these cases will be mentioned before the court in the new year.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told the case could be struck out.

'Cruel effect'

Opening the case, Barney Quirke SC with Richard Lyons SC said the alleged exposure has had a cruel effect on the life of father-of-four John Matthews, and his retirement is completely altered from what he expected.

Mr Matthews worked as a carpenter and the court heard was involved in what were called pop outs where the chemical Penatron was poured.

Mr Matthews (71) of Ardee Road, Dundalk, Co Louth had sued his employer Ardmac Ltd with registered offices at Swords Business Campus, Balheary Rod, Swords, Co Dublin and Intel Ireland Ltd with registered offices at Simmonscourt House, Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The refurbishments works on an Intel clean room were being carried out by Ardmac at the Intel Leixlip, Co Kildare plant.

Mr Matthews had claimed between June 2013 and October 2014 he was allegedly exposed to toxic and noxious chemicals including Penatron/ASTC 3003c while he was working at the Intel Leixlip plant.

Claims denied

He further claimed there was an alleged failure to have regard to the fact that the system of work devised allegedly involved Mr Matthews and his co employees being exposed to a sensitising agent, and they developed symptoms allegedly consistent with being exposed to noxious fumes or toxic chemical agents.

It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to have regard that Mr Matthews and his co employees allegedly had symptoms which tended to improve when away from work and allegedly tended to recur or deteriorate on alleged exposure to the agent.

All the claims were denied.