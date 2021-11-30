Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 13:07

Four arrested following burglary incidents in Co Kildare

The arrests are in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries in the Newbridge, Rathangan and Brownstown areas
Four arrested following burglary incidents in Co Kildare

Gardaí have arrested four men in relation to a number of incidents of burglary and robbery in Co Kildare this month.

Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in Newbridge shortly before 3.45pm on Monday afternoon, where two men, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

In a follow-up operation, two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested.

The arrests are in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries in the Newbridge, Rathangan and Brownstown areas of Co Kildare in November, a Garda statement said.

All four men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing, the Garda statement added.

More in this section

Covid: Signs of cases stabilising as Cabinet meets to discuss new guidance Covid: Signs of cases stabilising as Cabinet meets to discuss new guidance
Cabinet set to approve Nphet advice on face masks for children Cabinet set to approve Nphet advice on face masks for children
Parents to be asked to reduce children's activities amid surging Covid cases Parents to be asked to reduce children's activities amid surging Covid cases
Proposal for amnesty in North ‘unacceptable’, says former police ombudsman

Proposal for amnesty in North ‘unacceptable’, says former police ombudsman

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more