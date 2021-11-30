Four arrested following burglary incidents in Co Kildare

Gardaí have arrested four men in relation to a number of incidents of burglary and robbery in Co Kildare this month.

Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in Newbridge shortly before 3.45pm on Monday afternoon, where two men, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

In a follow-up operation, two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested.

The arrests are in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries in the Newbridge, Rathangan and Brownstown areas of Co Kildare in November, a Garda statement said.

All four men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing, the Garda statement added.