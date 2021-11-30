Two arrested as over €1.3m of suspected cannabis and cocaine seized in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized over €1.3 million worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine as part of an operation in Dublin.

On Monday evening, personnel from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) searched a business premises in west Dublin and two residential properties in city centre locations.

The searches came as part of ongoing organised crime investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

During the searches, 66 kilos of cannabis, a smaller quantity of cocaine and a mixing agent were seized with a value of €1,320,000.

Also seized was €33,090 in cash, along with two vehicles.

Over the course of the operation, two men aged 35 and 36 years were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences.

They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Finglas and Mountjoy Garda stations.