Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 07:24

Negative Covid test could be required for entry to Ireland

A professionally administered negative antigen test will be accepted for travel to Ireland
Negative Covid test could be required for entry to Ireland

The Government will today decide whether all incoming travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test to gain entry to the State.

The move, to be discussed at Cabinet, follows a meeting between the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and Coalition leaders last night.

While discussions were continuing last night, it is expected that this will apply to people travelling from all overseas jurisdictions, including Britain.

Sources told The Irish Examiner that the plan would mean everyone entering the State would have to get a “professionally administered” PCR or antigen test a maximum of 72 hours before travelling.

One senior minister said testing is preferable to last year's situation where non-essential travel was advised against or not allowed.

They pointed to a similar policy that will come into effect in Portugal this week.

Children

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is also likely to endorse Nphet recommendations that children aged 9 and over wear masks in school and reduce indoor socialising when it meets on Tuesday.

But according to The Irish Times, the Government will not make these legal requirements, instead leaving them as recommendation to schools and parents, while asking them to curtail their children’s contacts.

On children’s gatherings, it is understood there won’t be a blanket ban on playdates or attending pantomimes.

However, one source told The Irish Times that the advice to parents could be that if they were considering both activities for their children in the same week they should only do one.

In general, the advice for children will be the same as for adults to reduce socialising.

More in this section

Ireland donates half a million Janssen Covid vaccines to Nigeria Ireland donates half a million Janssen Covid vaccines to Nigeria
Cabinet set to approve Nphet advice on face masks for children Cabinet set to approve Nphet advice on face masks for children
Parents to be asked to reduce children's activities amid surging Covid cases Parents to be asked to reduce children's activities amid surging Covid cases
Covid: 4,607 new cases, 579 in hospital

Covid: 4,607 new cases, 579 in hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more