Negative Covid test could be required for entry to Ireland

The Government will today decide whether all incoming travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test to gain entry to the State.

The move, to be discussed at Cabinet, follows a meeting between the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and Coalition leaders last night.

While discussions were continuing last night, it is expected that this will apply to people travelling from all overseas jurisdictions, including Britain.

Sources told The Irish Examiner that the plan would mean everyone entering the State would have to get a “professionally administered” PCR or antigen test a maximum of 72 hours before travelling.

One senior minister said testing is preferable to last year's situation where non-essential travel was advised against or not allowed.

They pointed to a similar policy that will come into effect in Portugal this week.

Children

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is also likely to endorse Nphet recommendations that children aged 9 and over wear masks in school and reduce indoor socialising when it meets on Tuesday.

But according to The Irish Times, the Government will not make these legal requirements, instead leaving them as recommendation to schools and parents, while asking them to curtail their children’s contacts.

On children’s gatherings, it is understood there won’t be a blanket ban on playdates or attending pantomimes.

However, one source told The Irish Times that the advice to parents could be that if they were considering both activities for their children in the same week they should only do one.

In general, the advice for children will be the same as for adults to reduce socialising.