Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 21:56

Parents to be asked to reduce children's activities amid surging Covid cases

Parents will be asked to reduce their children’s playdates and other activities under proposals to be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday
Parents will be asked to reduce their children’s playdates and other activities under proposals to be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday.

There will be no blanket ban on playmates or attending pantomimes, however, a source told The Irish Times parents may be asked to only have their children attend one such activity on a given week.

Ministers are also expected to sign off on a recommendation that children aged over nine wear face masks in primary schools.

The three Coalition leaders Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Minister Eamon Ryan met with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan along with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly this evening.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn was also present along with Professor Philip Nolan and Dr Cillian De Gascun of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The public health officials said there had been a stabilisation of Covid infection figures in recent days, however, they said there are still concerns over infection rates and the level of socialisation.

The Government leaders also received a presentation on the Omicron variant of Covid-19, that was recently identified in South Africa.

There is understood to have been general agreement that it will take another two weeks to have a clearer picture of the risk associated with the new variant.

