Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 19:46

DUP leader urges all to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after receiving his booster jab at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast.
DUP leader urges all to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

By Rebecca Black, PA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has encouraged the public to get the Covid-19 vaccination after receiving his booster jab.

Mr Donaldson received his booster at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended it is offered to all over-18s.

Currently only those over the age of 40 and those with underlying health conditions in Northern Ireland are eligible to take up the booster jab six months after their second dose of the vaccine.

Mr Donaldson said all those who are eligible should take it.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant reminds us of the threat still posed by Covid-19 and the need to take actions which will be effective in reducing its spread and easing the pressure on our health service,” he said.

“We know that the booster programme is the single most effective tool that we have and evidence given to Executive ministers highlighted that it would reduce hospitalisations by at least 15%.

“I would encourage everyone eligible to take up their booster.

“The Covid vaccines not only help protect you, but help reduce the spread of the virus and help protect others.

“It will be important that the booster programme is ramped up over coming weeks but alongside that it is important we all continue with the simple, common sense steps which can reduce spread of this virus.”

More in this section

Cabinet set to agree on encouraging people to restrict social activities Cabinet set to agree on encouraging people to restrict social activities
Covid: 4,607 new cases, 579 in hospital Covid: 4,607 new cases, 579 in hospital
Ireland donates half a million Janssen Covid vaccines to Nigeria Ireland donates half a million Janssen Covid vaccines to Nigeria
Second Web Summit shareholder's oppression proceedings admitted to fast track list

Second Web Summit shareholder's oppression proceedings admitted to fast track list

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more