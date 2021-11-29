Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 16:03

Public views sought on all-island rail review

A key element of the review will be gaining insights from interested stakeholders and the wider public, ministers on both sides of the border said.
Public views sought on all-island rail review

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

People in the North and the Republic are being asked to have their say on the future of rail as part of the all-island Strategic Rail Review

Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan have said a key element of the review will be gaining insights from interested stakeholders and the wider public.

Ms Mallon said: “Since coming into office, I have been clear that it is my priority to address regional imbalance, tackle the climate crisis and better connect communities across Ireland.

“I have huge ambitions for our all-island rail network and I believe it has massive untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island.

“The All-Island Strategic Rail Review will allow us to consider our network across this island to view how we can improve it for everyone.”

Cabinet meeting – Dublin
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said he wanted to hear people’s views on how rail can support social and economic development (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Ryan said: “I’m delighted to launch this public consultation on the future of rail on the island of Ireland.

“We want to hear people’s views on how rail can support social and economic development across the island, enhance regional accessibility and improve connectivity between our major cities.

“I would encourage all interested parties to participate in shaping the outcome of this important review.”

To participate in the review, visit: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations

The deadline for receipt of submissions as part of the public consultation is 5pm on January 21st, 2022.

More in this section

Therapy dog who was 'friendly presence' for children at Limerick hospital retires Therapy dog who was 'friendly presence' for children at Limerick hospital retires
Nurses faced with 33,000 assaults in the last seven years Nurses faced with 33,000 assaults in the last seven years
Conor McGregor secures green light for Black Forge Inn pub upgrade Conor McGregor secures green light for Black Forge Inn pub upgrade
Cabinet set to agree on encouraging people to restrict social activities

Cabinet set to agree on encouraging people to restrict social activities

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more