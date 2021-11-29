Conor McGregor secures green light for Black Forge Inn pub upgrade

Gordon Deegan

Dublin City Council has given the green light to MMA star Conor McGregor for the upgrade of his Black Forge Inn pub in his native Crumlin.

In giving the project planning permission, the council concluded that the scheme is consistent with the provisions of the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

McGregor has secured planning permission with 10 planning conditions attached by the council for the scheme, after planning consultant for the project Kevin Hughes told the council that the proposal will create jobs and attract visitors to the area.

Mr Hughes told the council that the proposed development will not result in any undue impact on neighbours.

The works for the Crumlin pub comprise a part-one part-two storey extension to the back of the pub.

Dublin 'mega site'

Last year, McGregor bought The Black Forge Inn for €2 million and has already spent a further €1 million upgrading it.

The spend forms just part of McGregor’s outlay on property in the Dublin area in recent times.

Last week, he confirmed plans to build “multiple amenities” on a “mega site” along Dublin’s Grand canal.

On Friday, McGregor confirmed that the new public space will include housing, a supermarket and will be a “stone's throw” from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

This followed a report that the Crumlin native has paid up to €19 million in nearly completing the assembly of the site on the Davitt Road near the Grand Canal.

Pub expansion

Concerning the pub expansion, the city council’s planning permission now allows McGregor’s Jemi Ventures Ltd to press ahead with plans for a single-storey extension of around 104.2 square metres and a food preparation area.

The permission includes approval for a 32.7-square-metre outdoor dining area and a canopy over this location to the rear of the pub.

McGregor has deep pockets to fund such a venture. Earlier this year, he was named the highest paid athlete in the world for 2020/21 by Forbes.

Forbes estimated that in the 12 months to the end of May of this year, McGregor earned $180 million (€153 million).

The figure includes $158 million from endorsements and the sale of a majority stake in his whiskey brand.

Black Forge Inn

The planning documentation lodged with the council stated that the Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Road in Crumlin has been used as a pub for around 20 years “and with recent renovations, it continues to be a successful business”.

The documentation reveals that the Black Forge Inn has recently purchased lands to the rear of the adjoining betting office to facilitate the expansion of the pub.

In his 24-page submission setting out a rationale for the development, planning consultant for Jemi Ventures Ltd, Mr Hughes stated that the extension “would positively contribute to the local economy of the area by way of providing employment and attracting visitors to the area”.

Mr Hughes, of the Dublin-based Hughes Planning & Development Consultants, stated that through the provision of a restaurant element, “we submit that the amenity of the neighbouring residents will be improved due to the addition of a new restaurant option in the area”.

The submission stated that "the hours of the public house will remain the same as they are at present, which is standard for the Dublin City jurisdiction and helps to promote the night time economy in supporting Dublin becoming a 24 hour city”.

Traffic concerns

Mr Hughes stated that the scheme will not result in any undue impacts on residential amenities and will not cause any traffic concerns.

On the planned outdoor seating area, he stated that it "is a high quality permanent outdoor area which is adequately scaled and it would not negatively impact on the surrounding area".

Mr Hughes stated that the “restaurant element enhances the quality of the area and provides for further development of the surrounding economy through the provision of jobs”.

The planning consultant also stated that the proposal does not propose any significant changes to the exterior of the property, thus maintaining the consistent streetscape along Drimnagh Road.

The planning submission stated: “It is considered that there will be no negative impact on the form and architecture of the subject property or of other properties in the area.”

The report also stated that due to the location of the pub and the provision of public transport options which make it easily accessible, the development will not negatively impact on the traffic management of the area.