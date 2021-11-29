Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 14:57

Man admits removing evidence from where Kean Mulready Woods murdered

Gerard McKenna, of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, was charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another person in relation to the 17-year-old's murder
Alison O’Riordan

A 52-year-old man has pleaded guilty to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene where Drogheda teenager Kean Mulready Woods was murdered last year.

Gerard McKenna, of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, was charged in February 2020 with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another person in relation to the 17-year-old's murder in January 2020.

Mr Mulready Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on January 12th, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

Gerard Mc Kenna Keane Mulready Woods Death 280220 xlarge Gerard McKenna, of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, pictured leaving Drogheda District Court in February 2020

Guilty plea

McKenna was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today via video-link on the single count.

He pleaded guilty to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene at or near Rathmullan Park, Drogheda in Co Louth, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person or persons, knowing or believing that the said person or persons were guilty of the murder of Mr Mulready Woods, on a date unknown between January 12th and 14th 2020, both dates inclusive.

The offence is contrary to Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC, for McKenna, said he needed time to attain a psychological report, which was acceded to.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott also ordered a probation report and remanded the defendant in custody until February 28th, 2022, when the case is listed for mention.

McKenna was due to go on trial on January 17th, 2022. It was expected to last three weeks.

