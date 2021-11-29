Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 13:08

Cobblestone pub redevelopment plan refused by Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council (DCC) has refused planning permission for the controversial redevelopment of the Cobblestone pub.

In September, Marron Estates applied to DCC for permission to construct a nine-storey hotel at 77-80 North King Street, in Smithfield, Dublin 7, which includes the Cobblestone.

With the pub being a protected structure, it was proposed that it would be retained as part of the development but part of it would have to be demolished.

In its refusal of the application, DCC cited a number of reasons for its decision not to approve the redevelopment.

According to the local authority, the proposed plan would be "overbearing and significantly out of scale and character with the prevailing architectural context" of the current site and would represent a "substantial over-development" of what the council described as a "highly sensitive" area.

The council also said the proposed redevelopment would "not make a positive contribution to the urban character of the area" and would "seriously injure" the visual amenities of the site.

The decision to refuse the planning application will be welcomed by many following the major opposition to the plan.

Hundreds of campaigners protesting against the redevlopment had urged the public to submit objections to DCC. Earlier in November, it was reported that almost 700 objections were lodged.

A four-page submission was also sent by the Dept of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s Development Applications Unit (DAU) which told the council that it did not favour the development for a number of heritage reasons.

